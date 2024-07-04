 
'Nervous' David Beckham will keep Harper away from romance: Source

David Beckham previously branded youngest kid, Harper Beckham, the 'boss' of their family

July 04, 2024

David Beckham reportedly shares a very cordial bond with his youngest kid, Harper Beckham.

As fans will be aware, David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham share a brood of four with their daughter, Harper being the youngest of kids.

Previously, the legendary footballer revealed that his daughter is the “boss” of the Beckham family, but now the father of four reportedly fears losing his innocent daughter, who has started to act more like a teenage girl.

An insider shared in this regard, “David and Harper have such a special bond,” per Heat Magazine.

Elaborating on what he thinks of his daughter being romantically involved with someone, the source also claimed, “He is naturally a protective dad, so obviously he’s nervous of anyone hurting his little girl.”

They also explained, “She’s still so young, so a lot of this is hypothetical and he knows any ‘dating’ will all be purely innocent – but he also knows it’s going to get harder for him the older she gets.”

The insider even spilled the beans on Harper’s changed behaviour and declared, “Over the past few months, Harper has really started changing.”

“She’s getting dressed up a lot more, using make-up, having her hair done, going out with friends, and is always chatting about fashion and beauty with her mum. In some ways, David yearns for those days when she was still little,” the source concluded. 

