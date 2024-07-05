Kourtney Kardashian recalls 'traumatizing' college experience

Kourtney Kardashian just recalled a rather “traumatizing” experience she had when she was in college.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old TV personality could be seen sharing the memory with her best friend, Simon Huck.

As Kourtney gave an interview to Simon, at Target, while promoting the launch of her brand, Lemme, a line of all-natural supplements, she revealed the she was stung by scorpion.

“What’s a crazy fact about you that I don’t know?” he asked Kourtney as she lounged inside a Target shopping cart.

“I was stung by a scorpion. Did you know that?” Kourtney replied to which a shocked Simon said, “No! When?”

"In college, I was cleaning my bikini bottoms that were hanging in the shower and a scorpion was in there. And it stung my finger,” she answered, adding, “It was traumatizing.”

Kourtney Kardashian earned her bachelor’s degree at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and later transferred to the University of Arizona.

