Ben Affleck’s mental health takes a hit amid Jennifer Lopez divorce drama

Ben Affleck has reportedly left his loved one worried as they fear for his mental health amid intense media scrutiny over rumoured Jennifer Lopez divorce.



According to a latest report, the presence of paparazzi around Affleck, marital problems with JLo and the idea that he might fail his kids, is taking a toll on him.

Speaking about Affleck’s condition as Lopez vacations in the Hamptons, the insider said he is spiraling into darkness, wondering if he'd ever find his way back to the light.

Referring to his recent encounter with paparazzi where he slammed on the brakes and jumped out of the car to last out at the photographers gathered outside his home, the insider told In Touch Weekly that it’s “not surprising he snapped.”

They added that the Gone Girl star is “at his breaking point.”

“People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time because of what he’s gone through in the past couple of months,” the source continued.

The tipster went on to note that the Hollywood star is in the middle of “tense” negotiations with divorce lawyers and Lopez as they figure a way out to end their two-year marriage.

Affleck is “in a shocking spiral,” the insider said, adding that he is “in a really dark place and when he gets like this, they can’t help but fear the worst.”