Johnny Depp speaks of his tragic Hollywood career

Johnny Depp spoke of the tragic time of his career as he was honored with the global contribution to motion picture trophy at the National Film Awards.

Interestingly, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was celebrated for his 'comeback' movie, Jeanne du Barry, which was released earlier this year after premiering at Cannes Film Festival last May.

It is pertinent to mention that the French film marked Depp’s first major role since winning his highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

While Depp appeared in a pre-recorded message, he addressed, “‘Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak to you today. ‘It’s always especially humbling when recognition for your endeavors comes directly from the hearts of the people, the hearts and minds who’ve joined me on this long mystical, magical, sometimes tragic – yet never boring journey.”

While thanking and being grateful to the audience and the industry, Depp also ended his speech by saying, "I can’t thank you all enough for continuing to allow me to tell the stories that I feel are necessary to be told. And for having stuck with me and my curious collection of characters over these many years. It’s only because of you that I’m here today.”

In regards to the Depp vs. Heard court trial, the former couple appeared in a heated court battle in 2022, after he sued Heard over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she detailed her experience with domestic abuse.

After the six-week trial ended with a jury finding in his favor, they officially settled their case at the end of 2022.

As far as Depp 'comeback film in concerned, after a lengthy absence away from the big screen, Depp remained firmly against the claims that it is a “comeback as he didn’t go anywhere.”

Johnny Depp went beyond at length by admitting that, “The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery.”