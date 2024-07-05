 
Katy Perry ditches Ozempic as 'superhero' Orlando Bloom keeps her healthy

Katy Perry is thriving after her 20-pound weight loss as partner Orlando Bloom keeps her grounded

July 05, 2024

Katy Perry is loving her healthy lifestyle - thanks to her beau Orlando Bloom.

According to sources privy to Life&Style, the 39-year-old hitmaker has worked out and maintained her diet to maintain a slim figure, unlike other celebrities who have turned to Ozempic and other weight loss medications.

The insider shared that Katy couldn’t have done without Orlando as he constantly “pushed her to stay fit.”

“He’s been on a huge push himself the past year to get into the best shape of his life and has really motivated Katy to do the same,” says the tipster.

They added, “Right from the moment they get up, their healthy routine starts. Orlando acts like Katy’s personal trainer, standing over her with his stopwatch, getting her to do lunges, squats, ab work and even some light cardio before she’s had breakfast.”

Moreover, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has imposed a "no unhealthy food" policy in their home.

“She hates them with a passion, but Orlando is super motivating. He has the willpower of a superhero and she gets competitive with him, so the upside of that is she’s gotten in the best shape of her life,” the insider concluded.

