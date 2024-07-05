Kensington Palace announces Kate Middleton, Prince William's big decision

Prince William has made a big decision regarding Euro 2024 as the royal fans are expecting Kate Middleton’s attendance at Wimbledon.



Kensington Palace has announced Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision that the Prince of Wales will attend the quarter-final between England and Switzerland alone at Düsseldorf Arena on Saturday.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted: “Prince William, president of the Football Association, will attend the Euro 2024 quarter-final between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on Saturday, Kensington Palace says.”



Palace’s latest decision came as royal watchers are hoping Kate Middleton feels well enough to attend the high-profile Wimbledon competition.

The future queen has been the patron of the All England Club and delivering trophies to Wimbledon champions since 2016.

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since cancer diagnosis on Trooping the Colour, King Charles official birthday celebrations last month.

Earlier, Prince William was spotted at England's group stage game against Denmark last month which ended in a 1-1 draw after an early goal scored by captain Harry Kane.