All about Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker relationship as they welcome first baby

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have become parents to a newborn

Vanessa Hudgens met her now-husband Cole Tucker during a Zoom meditation session in 2020, which was hosted by monk-turned self-help guide Jay Shetty.

Vanessa later admitted that she DMed Cole after the Zoom call. In 2021, she told Drew Barrymore: “If I want something or someone, I'm going after them.”

“I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

The couple sparked dating rumors soon enough and made their relationship Instagram official right after. The High School Musical alum shared a picture of the duo kissing, captioning it: “It's you, it's me, it's us.”

The baseball shortstop also spoke about their romance, telling CBS's KDKA radio station: “I got a girlfriend, and she's cool. She's awesome. I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.”

Vole popped the question in 2023 and the couple got engaged. The Princess Switch actress shared that she was surprised when he proposed.

“We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out.”

“I knew. After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, 'I think I just found my future husband.’”

The couple then tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023 in a dreamy ceremony. Jay Shetty was their officiant in a full circle moment. Vanessa wore a Vera Wang gown for the wedding, which was attended by 100 friends and family members of the duo.

“It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It's just beautiful. I loved it.”

The duo were blessed with a pregnancy which they made public in March when the Spring Breakers star showed a growing bump at the 96th Academy Awards in March.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are now parents to their first baby together. Announcing the happy news to fans, the actress wrote in a story, "Mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."