How did Taylor Swift react to Joe Alwyn's comments about their past?

Taylor Swift was left shocked by ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn's recent comments about their past relationship.

As reported by OK Magazine, Swift was taken back by Alwyn's decision to speak publicly about their relation as he is "super private."

In June, during an interview the actor spoke out to clarify aspects of their time together, especially in response to speculation sparked by Swift's songs.

According to insiders, Alwyn felt it was necessary to "set the record straight" about their breakup.

"He had a good run with Taylor, but they’ve both moved on, and he has no desire to rehash their past, He spoke up because not every song that mentions London or alludes to an ex is about him, which is why he said something," insider explained.

However, another insider told the outlet that Swift "was definitely shocked Joe commented, since he’s super private and never wanted to do anything too public when they were together."