Taylor Swift goes head to head with Rihanna in epic showdown online

A post from famous Barbadian singer Rihanna has now become one of the most-liked tweet so far this year, beating out billionaire pop star and Taylor Swift.



A video of Rihanna singing GloRilla’s TGIF in front of rapper A$AP Rocky—with whom she shares two children—received more than 1.3 million likes in less than a week, according to data from social media analytics firm NewsWhip.

Her's were compared to Swift’s February announcement for the release of her latest album, Tortured Poets Department.

Rihanna has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion amid the success of her cosmetics line Fenty. Whereas Swift became a billionaire in October 2023, amid the success of her Eras tour, and has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

Moreover, Taylor Swift recently received a tribute from the entire country of Germany. Ahead of her Eras Tour performances in the city of Gelsenkirchen, it’s name is being temporarily changed to a “Taylor’s Version.”

Western Germany city Gelsenkirchen’s mayor, Karin Welge, had the temporary change of renaming the city "Swiftkirchen" from July 17 through July 19, approved on July 2.

According to the translated version of the city’s website, the change was suggested by a Swiftie named, Aleshanee Westhoff.