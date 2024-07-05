 
Kourtney Kardashian hopes in name changing trend

Brad Pitt and Tom Crusie's daughters Zahara and Suri previously dropped their fathers' name

July 05, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly changed her surname to relate more with the newest addition in her family, son Rocky Barker, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker.

Recently, the American reality TV star took to Instagram and showed support for her husband by registering for one of his charity events.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kourtney Kardashian exchanged the marital vows with Travis Barker in 2022.

However, Kourtney showed off her new name as “Kourtney Kardashian” in thi announcement and dropped her popular surname, Kardashian.

For those unversed, Kourtney is not the first celebrity to change her surname because Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara also dropped her father’s name last year.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri also followed in her footsteps as she revealed going by her mother’s middle name, “Noelle.”

This shocking announcement comes after the Blink-182 drummer weighed in on welcoming son Rocky in a recent chat with People Magazine by saying, "The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world,"

He also recalled about the special experience that that "it's just as good as I remembered it."

"I love being a dad," he admitted and added, "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day," after which he moved on to another topic. 

