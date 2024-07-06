 
Kim Kardashian helping Mariah Carey find new beau after Jude crush: Report

Kim Kardashian has reportedly had a huge crush on Jude Bellingham

July 06, 2024

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey reportedly support each other’s romantic endeavours.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, the SKIMS founder and the songstress are hanging out more than usual and a new topic of interest between the mother of North West, and Monroe, is pulling attractive boys.

“Kim and Mariah hang out a lot these days, and they actually have more in common than you’d think,” the source dished.

They went on to add, “By far their favorite thing to talk about these days is their love lives and which guys they want to date next.”

The tipster also continued to reveal that the mothers are “on the hunt for something long-term.”

“Mariah’s got loads of boytoys she’s offered to link Kim up with, and Kim’s planning to send some hotties Maria’s way,” they mentioned before resigning from the chat.

This comes after reports that the 43-year-old mother of four has developed a “crush” on England footballer Jude Bellingham, the 20-year-old SKIMS model.

Speaking of the Kim and Jude’s collaboration, an insider told Heat Magazine, "Getting Jude on board with Skims was a huge deal. He's one of the hottest properties in the game at the moment, so it's a major coup for her.” 

