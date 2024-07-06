Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare after Kensington Palace announcement

Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare

Prince William is reportedly planning a summer trip with wife Kate Middleton following his Germany visit where he will attend the quarter-final between England and Switzerland alone at Düsseldorf Arena today, Saturday.



A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton has disclosed that the royal couple are considering a trip to Balmoral this summer to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla.

According to the GB News, the royal family travels to Balmoral in Scotland for their summer holidays every year.

The insider told the Daily Beast: “I’m sure William and Catherine will want to go up with some friends for the Glorious Twelfth, and I suspect Andrew would like to go for a few days shooting as well.

However, the trip to Balmoral for William and Kate could be placed in doubt due to Prince Andrew's presence.

Earlier, Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William’s plan to attend the quarter-final between England and Switzerland on Saturday.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the palace statement saying: “Prince William, President of the Football Association, will attend the Euro 2024 quarter-final between England and Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena on Saturday, Kensington Palace says.”