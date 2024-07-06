'Vikings' star Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren announce major news

'Vikings' star Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren welcome second

Actor Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren have welcomed their second baby together.



The 32-year-old Vikings actor and his wife shared the good news in a joint Instagram post with a photo of their newborn son sleeping.

Alongside the adorable snap, they revealed their son was born weeks earlier in June and shared his name in the caption.

'Townes Alexander Ludwig - born 6/12/24 at 5:22pm,' the parents-of-two penned about the new addition to their growing family. 'He is everything.'

Previously, the Hunger Games star and his wife made the announcement and revealed they were expecting 'new baby Ludwig' in March.

The pair eloped in 2020 just months after getting engaged. They announced their first pregnancy back in February 2023 in which they shared that they were expecting their first baby together after experiencing multiple pregnancy losses.

They welcomed baby girl Leni on April 27, 2023, four weeks ahead of her due date.

The couple had been candid about their pregnancy journey and struggles to expand their family right from the start, as in 2022, they suffered a third miscarriage.