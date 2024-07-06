 
Kate Middleton's friend breaks silence on her Wimbledon appearance

Wimbledon organizers are also “hopeful” Kate Middleton will make an appearance before the matches end on July 14

July 06, 2024

A friend of Kate Middleton has broken silence on the Princess of Wales  Wimbledon appearance, saying the future queen would ‘dearly love’ to be there.

Speaking to the Daily Beast about Kate Middleton’s much-anticipated public appearance since Trooping the Colour, the friend disclosed that hopes are high that the Princess might stage a return to the Royal Box on Centre Court.

The friend told the publication: “It is no secret that she would dearly love to be there, but when you are having chemo, as she herself said, there are good days and bad days. A lot depends on the timing of the treatments.”

The insider went on saying Kate Middleton made it to Trooping the Colour, “so if she can make Wimbledon, she will.”

Remarks from Kate Middleton’s friend came a day after parents of the future queen Carole and Michael Middleton attended day four of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

Wimbledon organizers are also “hopeful” Kate Middleton will make an appearance before the matches end on July 14.

