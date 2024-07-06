Sabrina Carpenter becomes first female artist to achieve THIS record

Sabrina Carpenter made UK chart history.

Carpenter has become the first female artist to simultaneously hold number one and two positions on the singles chart for three consecutive weeks, according to the Official Charts Company.

The singer's latest single Please Please Please continues to dominate the top spot, while her previous hit Espresso remains number two.

This achievement puts Carpenter in the same league as The Beatles, who accomplished this chart double in 1960s.

Meanwhile, the only other female artists to have held the top two spots simultaneously are Madonna in 1985 and Ariana Grande in 2019, but Carpenter is the first to do so for three consecutive weeks.

Both of Carpenter’s chart-topping singles will be featured on her upcoming album, Short ‘n Sweet, set for release in August.

Notably, the music video for Please Please Please has already amassed over 44 million views on YouTube, while Espresso has nearly twice as many.

Please Please Please music video also stars the singer's boyfriend Barry Keoghan further intensifying the excitement.