Jojo Siwa creatively debuts her Karma tattoo on social media

Jojo Siwa is excited about what her latest song Karma will bring as she recently debuted her tattoo on social media.



The singer and Dance Moms alum bared her recent tattoo inspired by the song and the dramatic makeup she’s been sporting after kicking off her music career earlier this year.

JoJo, 21, was conducting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday when she flexed her new tattoo.

“So I have a memory of karma for forever,” Siwa wrote on the photo.

JoJo has been sporting the dramatic eye makeup after she released the song in April.

As for the dramatic look itself, JoJo debuted her intense black eye makeup in her music video before channeling Britney Spears in a sheer, sparkling catsuit.

Her dramatic makeup certainly invited controversy as she also showed up to the iHeart Radio Music Awards with another look, at which Gene Simmons rushed to support the former child star, saying, “JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous, period.”