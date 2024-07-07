 
Geo News

Jojo Siwa creatively debuts her Karma tattoo on social media

Jojo Siwa bares her fresh ink of her dramatic makeup from earlier this year

By
Web Desk

July 07, 2024

Jojo Siwa creatively debuts her Karma tattoo on social media
Jojo Siwa creatively debuts her Karma tattoo on social media

Jojo Siwa is excited about what her latest song Karma will bring as she recently debuted her tattoo on social media.

The singer and Dance Moms alum bared her recent tattoo inspired by the song and the dramatic makeup she’s been sporting after kicking off her music career earlier this year.

JoJo, 21, was conducting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday when she flexed her new tattoo.

Jojo Siwa creatively debuts her Karma tattoo on social media

“So I have a memory of karma for forever,” Siwa wrote on the photo.

JoJo has been sporting the dramatic eye makeup after she released the song in April.

As for the dramatic look itself, JoJo debuted her intense black eye makeup in her music video before channeling Britney Spears in a sheer, sparkling catsuit.

Her dramatic makeup certainly invited controversy as she also showed up to the iHeart Radio Music Awards with another look, at which Gene Simmons rushed to support the former child star, saying, “JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous, period.”

Lindsay Hubbard 'focused on my present' as she expects first child
Lindsay Hubbard 'focused on my present' as she expects first child
Matthew Perry death suspect to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?
Matthew Perry death suspect to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?
Complaint registered against Kanye West to a secruity agency
Complaint registered against Kanye West to a secruity agency
Kylie Kelce admits to making sustainable choices with kids
Kylie Kelce admits to making sustainable choices with kids
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods getting into buisness in Scotland
Dua Lipa makes major headway on London home's mega basement after legal battle
Dua Lipa makes major headway on London home's mega basement after legal battle
Kendrick Lamar continues to keep foot on Drake's neck
Kendrick Lamar continues to keep foot on Drake's neck
Kevin Costner open to date Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, more: Source
Kevin Costner open to date Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, more: Source