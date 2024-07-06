Photo: Kevin Costner finally moves on from past romances: Source

Kevin Costner is seemingly holding no grudge against the American songstress, Jewel.

While Kevin was grieving the loss of his long-time wife Christine Baumgartner, Jewel came to his and reportedly they had a short-lived fling, but now an insider shared with Life & Style that he is over the breakup.

A tipster shared about the 69-year-old American actor and filmmaker, “He had a great time with Jewel and isn’t ruling out seeing her again.”

They even claimed that there is no way Kevin sees a future with her despite his hunt for a new life partner.

“But as far as it getting serious, he’s accepted that’s just not happening,” the source maintained. “But he’s fine with that and actually quite excited to be free for the summer to date whoever he wants,” the insider remarked before signing off from the chat.

This reports comes after another insider shared with the outlet that Kevin is struggling to accept the fact that he is unable to keep a woman.

At that time, the mole squealed, “Kevin never wanted the divorce but that’s the hand he was dealt, but seeing his ex getting ready to marry his old friend, and getting dumped by Jewel — it’s left him bruised!”