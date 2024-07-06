Travis Kelce serenades Taylor Swift at second Amsterdam 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift just proved once again, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce definitely made the pop star enter her “lover” era.

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs star attended Swift’s Eras Tour, second show, at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

According to a fan-recorded video uploaded on TikTok, the crowd seemed to be delighted as the NFL tight end headed backstage as soon as the songstress delivered her famous Karma lyric change.

Additionally, as Kelce walked from the audience to the side of the stage a fan excitedly exclaimed, "It's Travis!"



As he waved at the spectators, Swift, on stage, sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Another clip uploaded on X, formerly Twitter showed the sportsman entering the backstage after he hugged someone.

Earlier in the night, Travis Kelce was also spotted sitting in the supposed suite as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift performed her second night in Amsterdam.

That same evening, America’s sweetheart couple was also seen leaving the backstage area together after the show came to an end.