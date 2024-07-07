 
Ryan Reynolds hails 'Deadpool & Wolverine' co-star Emma Corrin

Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is slated for a July 26, 2024 release

July 07, 2024

Ryan Reynolds just gushed over his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Emma Corrin.

Ahead of the film’s release, on July 26, 2024, the Deadpool star, took to his official Instagram account to upload snaps of him and his film cast.

He particularly highlighted the presence of Emma Corrin, who would be portraying the Marvel super villain, Cassandra Nova.

Tagging The Crown actress, Reynolds captioned the carousel of images, “And @emmalouisecorrin has entered the chat…”

In the first picture, with Corrin and Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming film, could also be seen, along with Shawn Levy, the director of the motion picture.

The other pictures featured the four sitting at the press event for Deadpool & Wolverine, as each of their name cards were placed in front of them.

Ryan Reynolds chose to feature solo shots of both his co-stars as his followers can see a beaming Hugh Jackman, dressed in a blue t-shirt and Emma Corrin who was adorned in a classy checkered upper and a red-coloured button down. 

