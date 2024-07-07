Justin Bieber drops Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala snaps

Justin Bieber was flown in to India for a performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony this weekend and the pictures are out.

Bieber, 30, shared the pictures from his official Instagram account for his nearly 300 million followers.



The Yummy singer's hotly-dropped pictures from the extravagant nights, most of which are with the bride and groom and most from the stage as he mingled with the crowd and also shared a dance move with one of the guests and mic with others.



He also treated his fans to a couple of videos from his performance.



Other pictures featured his time off the stage as he took a selfie with the driver while others were from the hotel, the plane and the corridors of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.



On the work front, beliebers still await a new album from the Baby hitmaker who previously also canceled his 'Justice' tour after he revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

However, he managed to perform at the recent Coachella and a show during NHL All-Star Game Weekend in Toronto.