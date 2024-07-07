Jessica Biel ‘livid' over Justin Timberlake's ‘selfish' behaviour

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in 2012

Jessica Biel is reportedly at her wit’s end after husband Justin Timberlake’ recent DWI arrest.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for running a stop sign, with the police report claiming he was "in an intoxicated condition" with "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath."

"Jessica's angry. Justin could've hurt someone or himself," a source told Radar Online of The Sinner star. "It was a selfish and stupid thing to have let happen."

"She's livid over Justin's careless behavior. She's always been protective that way,"

"She wants to raise her boys in as normal an environment as possible, that's one of the reasons why she wanted to move to Montana,” they added of the two kids the couple has, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

“The episode with [Alisha Wainwright] a few years ago was bad enough," a source said of the singer’s scandal with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The duo were captured in 2019 being cozy and holding hands on a balcony as the duo had drinks and Alisha stroked his knee.

Timberlake apologized to Biel in a statement during the ordeal in 2019, vowing to be a better partner. The Trolls actor then issued an apology to Jessica Biel and their kids and made it clear that nothing happened between him and his co-star.