Oprah Winfrey reveals what she would tell '20 year old me'

Oprah Winfrey just revealed what she would tell her younger self.

Taking to her daily update page, Oprah Daily, the veteran talk show host uploaded a video of herself, starting the week “with a question.”

“If you could go back in time and hand your younger self a letter, what would you tell yourself?” Oprah could be heard asking.

She continued, “You know, years ago, I wrote a letter just like that addressing a 20-year-old me, standing outside a television station where I just landed my first job as a television reporter.”

And in Oprah Daily magazine’s weekly issue, it was revealed what Oprah exactly wrote to her 20-year-old “ecstatic” self.

“You can see yourself only through his eyes, a lesson you will have to learn again and again and again, to see yourself with your own eyes, to love yourself from your own heart,” her letter read.

Oprah Winfrey further noted, “You’ve spent too many days and years trying to please others and be what they wanted you to be.”