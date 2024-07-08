 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey reveals what she would tell '20 year old me'

Oprah Winfrey opened up about a letter for her younger self that she would give if one could turn back time

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Oprah Winfrey reveals what she would tell 20 year old me
Oprah Winfrey reveals what she would tell '20 year old me'

Oprah Winfrey just revealed what she would tell her younger self.

Taking to her daily update page, Oprah Daily, the veteran talk show host uploaded a video of herself, starting the week “with a question.”

“If you could go back in time and hand your younger self a letter, what would you tell yourself?” Oprah could be heard asking.

Oprah Winfrey reveals what she would tell 20 year old me

She continued, “You know, years ago, I wrote a letter just like that addressing a 20-year-old me, standing outside a television station where I just landed my first job as a television reporter.”

And in Oprah Daily magazine’s weekly issue, it was revealed what Oprah exactly wrote to her 20-year-old “ecstatic” self.

“You can see yourself only through his eyes, a lesson you will have to learn again and again and again, to see yourself with your own eyes, to love yourself from your own heart,” her letter read.

Oprah Winfrey further noted, “You’ve spent too many days and years trying to please others and be what they wanted you to be.”

Ryan Reynolds calls 'Deadpool and Wolverine his best film ever'
Ryan Reynolds calls 'Deadpool and Wolverine his best film ever'
Is Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan romance fate or coincidence?
Is Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan romance fate or coincidence?
Kevin Spacey to lift another award amid sexual assault trial
Kevin Spacey to lift another award amid sexual assault trial
Keanu Reeves seems happy with girlfriend Alexandra in rare appearance
Keanu Reeves seems happy with girlfriend Alexandra in rare appearance
'Vincenzo' star Song Joong Ki expecting second child with Katy Louise
'Vincenzo' star Song Joong Ki expecting second child with Katy Louise
Paris Hilton brings daughter to city she's named after
Paris Hilton brings daughter to city she's named after
Angelina Jolie puts united front with son amid Brad Pitt's romantic outing
Angelina Jolie puts united front with son amid Brad Pitt's romantic outing
Taylor Swift continues to dominate Billboard 200 chart with THIS album
Taylor Swift continues to dominate Billboard 200 chart with THIS album