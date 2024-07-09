Insider confirms Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'have been amazing'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon might have found true love in each other.

After dating for more than a year, a source close to the 60-year-old actor told PEOPLE that Pitt is "still very happy with" Ramon.

This statement came following the couple’s recent appearance together at the British Grand Prix.

"Things have been amazing since they moved in together," the insider further noted, adding, "It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating."

The source continued, "Brad loves so many things about her. She's great for him."

The Oscar winning actor has been busy working on his latest movie, titled, F1, that has been filming the Grand Prix races and is under the works alongside collaboration with the real-life Formula 1 community.

Regarding the time Pitt is having while working on the project, a source spilled to the outlet, saying, "Brad's having fun filming."

Additionally, the insider also addressed how the jewelry executive, Ines de Ramon has been supportive of her boyfriend. They noted, "He loves spending time in Europe. He filmed in England for the Fourth of July, and Ines has been with him."