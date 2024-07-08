Bob Morley opens up about his past eating disorder

Bob Morley opened up about the problems he is facing due to body dysmorphia.



In an exclusive clip by People magazine from an episode of Tommy DiDario’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, the 39-year-old Australian actor talked about his personal topic.

He said, “There’s something that I have actually never really talked about I think my entire life I’ve struggled with a form of body dysmorphia,”

Morley went on to say, “I train so much, exercise is such a huge part of my mental health and sometimes it’s probably too much. There’s battles that I have in the morning, like, I get up and then I workout, I’m like, ‘You look great. You look like you feel great.’ And then I have lunch and I’m like, ‘You're a slob. You’re this, you’re that. I don’t want to see what I look like.”

“It’s brutal. The back and forth of this kind of body dysmorphia and the comparisons to other people. It’s incessant, this idea of what I'm supposed to look like,” the 100 star added.

Morley told that his body dysmorphia started when he was a teenager.

According to the website of Mayo Clinic, “Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance.”