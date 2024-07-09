 
Geo News

King Charles launches aftershave that 'smells like Highgrove'

King Charles launches aftershave as an ode to Highgrove

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

King Charles launches aftershave that smells like Highgrove
King Charles launches aftershave that 'smells like Highgrove'

King Charles III has launched an expensive product for men under his label.

The product, which is called Highgrove Splash, costs £135 and “brings a touch of luxury to every shaving experience with its sophisticated aroma”.

Introducing the product, Highgrove’s website states: “Highgrove Splash embodies elegance, bringing a touch of luxury to every shaving experience with its sophisticated aroma.

“The lively citrus notes mingle with the exquisite essence of cypress, instantly awakening the senses and revealing a heart of serene lavender and exotic copaiba balsam.

The advertisement adds: “With vetiver’s grounding presence and cedarwood’s uplifting warmth, the base notes add richness and subtle complexity to this exceptional fragrance.

"This harmonious blend takes you on a captivating sensory journey, enveloping your senses and leaving a lasting scent of charm and understated allure," continues the description.

This comes as King Charles has been asked to hold back on public duties after his cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton wants to save George from Prince William 'horror' habits
Kate Middleton wants to save George from Prince William 'horror' habits
Lady Gaga honors longtime love Michael Polansky at Vegas Residency finale
Lady Gaga honors longtime love Michael Polansky at Vegas Residency finale
Insider confirms Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'have been amazing'
Insider confirms Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'have been amazing'
Check out these 5 upcoming South Korean movies
Check out these 5 upcoming South Korean movies
Barbie actress Marisa Abela gets engaged
Barbie actress Marisa Abela gets engaged
Jennifer Lopez pal shares advice to 'keep moving' amid Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez pal shares advice to 'keep moving' amid Ben Affleck split
Adam Levine looks forward to HUGE comeback at reality show
Adam Levine looks forward to HUGE comeback at reality show
‘Cobra Kai' makers look back at s6 ‘challenging' making
‘Cobra Kai' makers look back at s6 ‘challenging' making