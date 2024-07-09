King Charles launches aftershave that 'smells like Highgrove'

King Charles III has launched an expensive product for men under his label.

The product, which is called Highgrove Splash, costs £135 and “brings a touch of luxury to every shaving experience with its sophisticated aroma”.

Introducing the product, Highgrove’s website states: “Highgrove Splash embodies elegance, bringing a touch of luxury to every shaving experience with its sophisticated aroma.

“The lively citrus notes mingle with the exquisite essence of cypress, instantly awakening the senses and revealing a heart of serene lavender and exotic copaiba balsam.

The advertisement adds: “With vetiver’s grounding presence and cedarwood’s uplifting warmth, the base notes add richness and subtle complexity to this exceptional fragrance.

"This harmonious blend takes you on a captivating sensory journey, enveloping your senses and leaving a lasting scent of charm and understated allure," continues the description.

This comes as King Charles has been asked to hold back on public duties after his cancer diagnosis.