 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman tense workout shakes Joey King's legs

Joey King opens up about a fitness routine Nicole Kidman taught her, which shook her body

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Nicole Kidman tense workout shakes Joey Kings legs
Nicole Kidman tense workout shakes Joey King's legs

Nicole Kidman has a very tough fitness routine for her buns, and she taught her A Family Affair co-star, Joey King, how to do this, but this was a little too much for the young star.

Giving an insight into the fitness routine of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress said, "She taught me the most epic, awful butt workout I've ever learned in my life. It was, like, so intense," adding, "I was like, 'I'm a youngster. I can hang. I'm young, and I'm agile.' I thought I could hang, but I couldn't hang."

Joey explained the exercises involved in the fitness routine, "It was these donkey kicks and the rainbows and the fire hydrants and all these other [moves]. But you have to keep your leg in the air for, like, 12 years. It's so hard."

Though the film was finished, the 24-year-old said she still followed this fitness routine.

"I do it still because it's the most effective workout, so I send her photos when I do it. I'm like, 'Call an ambulance, love you!'" he shared.

In addition, Joey raved about Nicole, saying she was "just a sweet and silly, fun person," noting, "She's such a girl's girl."

Royal fans react as Meghan Markle 'wants to make peace' with Kate Middleton
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle 'wants to make peace' with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry pushes Meghan Markle to forefront in dealing with Royals
Prince Harry pushes Meghan Markle to forefront in dealing with Royals
Leonardo DiCaprio rushes to a guest's rescue at Hampton party
Leonardo DiCaprio rushes to a guest's rescue at Hampton party
Prince Harry gets sweet advice amid backlash over Pat Tillman award
Prince Harry gets sweet advice amid backlash over Pat Tillman award
Skilla Baby makes shocking statement against Eminem
Skilla Baby makes shocking statement against Eminem
Wimbledon organisers back-up plan revealed after Kate Middleton's statement
Wimbledon organisers back-up plan revealed after Kate Middleton's statement
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very willing' to support King Charles, Prince William
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'very willing' to support King Charles, Prince William
Meghan Markle shares good news for Royal family amid rift
Meghan Markle shares good news for Royal family amid rift