Tom Cruise 'abandons' daughter for his holy links

Tom Cruise and Suri did not share any warmth or connections after it was reported the megastar had shunned her because of his association with the Church of Scientology.



Reports say the Mission Impossible star's ex-wife Katie Holmes and daughter rejected being linked to the controversial religion, leading them to demand the superstar leave his family to prove his loyalty, and he acted on it.

The gap between the father-daughter relationship has become so wide that an insider told The Mirror that the Top Gun star has not seen his daughter for over a decade.

"Tom has chosen not to see Suri," noting, "It was entirely Tom's decision not to see Suri."

Besides this, an expert on Scientology, Tony Ortega, said In Touch, "Tom has proven over and over again that his No.1 loyalty is to [his religion] and David Miscavige."

Over the years, he said it "became more and more obvious Tom had completely cut Suri out of his life."

This cut-off, the expert said, does not impact Suri as she dropped her father's name from her surname. "She seems like a terrific and well-adjusted young woman."