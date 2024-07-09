Photo: Ozzy Osbourne to fight against The Undertaker

Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly entered the realm of WWE.

As per the latest findings of Wrestle Zone, the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne has made WWE Champions debut for their upcoming event, Summer of Darkness.

Weighing on Black Sabbath’s playable character, the General Manager for the game, Zoe Chan told the outlet ay Scopely, “Ozzy Osbourne is a legend and WWE Hall of Famer.”

He also hailed the metal rockstar and said that he “is the perfect addition to our WWE Champions roster.”

Zoe also revealed that even though Ozzy has been gifted with a penchant for music, he will embrace a whole new persona in this game by contending against wrestling super stars such as The Undertaker.

“Players can expect the Prince of Darkness to sport his own signature style in the ring,” Zoe continued.

Resigning from the chat, he teased, “And we can’t wait to see what sort of dream matches the community experiences as he battles dark icons like The Undertaker, Karrion Kross, and countless other modern and legendary Superstars.”