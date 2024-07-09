Lisa Kudrow makes impressive return to TV with ‘Time Bandits' trailer: Watch

Lisa Kudrow is playing the leader of a band of thieves in 'Time Bandits'

Lisa Kudrow has returned to the small screen with a full time lead role in the upcoming show Time Bandits.

The trailer for the show was released by Apple TV+, and follows an 11 year-old history lover named Kevin (played by Kal-El Tuck), who finds a portal in his room that enables him to travel through time and space.

Kevin then joins a group of self-proclaimed "expert" thieves led by an overconfident leader named Penelope (Lisa Kudrow). The band has adventurous missions of finding treasures.



They travel in time and witness great historic events, like "the creation of Stonehenge, escape from dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the Ice Age and visit ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance."

The show is created by Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi and stars Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Rachel House (Heartbreak High), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane), James Dryden (Ready Player One), Felicity Ward (The Office Australia), Francesca Mills (Harlots) and Imaan Hadchiti (Thor: Love and Thunder).