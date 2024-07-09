Meghan Trainor shares 'horrible' edible experience: 'soul left my body'

Meghan Trainer shares 'horrible' edible experience: 'soul left my body'

Meghan Trainor experienced a frightening incident after accidentally consuming too many cannabis edibles.

On the Armchair Expert podcast, Trainor revealed she had been using edibles to calm her nerves before her vocal cord surgery.

"I ate too many edibles, and I lost my mind and then panic disorder started, then I had panic attacks," the No singer shared.

Normally, she consumed 5 mg coffee beans, but one day, she mistakenly took two lollipops, each containing 25 mg of cannabis.

Trainor continued, "I took 50 milligrams on accident. I opened up a demon in my head."

"I was doing a puzzle and I stopped breathing and I was like, 'Oh Daryl,' My soul left my body and then it came back later and I was dry heaving all night. It was horrible," she added.

The Dear Future Husband crooner recovered at home with the support of her husband and best friend, she added, "My best friend and my husband sat in bed with me all night and I was like, 'Just make sure I don't die when I close my eyes,' And we watched like Pixar all night."