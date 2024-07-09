 
Geo News

Meghan Trainor shares 'horrible' edible experience: 'soul left my body'

Meghan Trainor recalled telling husband and best friend "just make sure I don't die when I close my eyes"

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2024

Meghan Trainer shares horrible edible experience: soul left my body
Meghan Trainer shares 'horrible' edible experience: 'soul left my body'

Meghan Trainor experienced a frightening incident after accidentally consuming too many cannabis edibles.

On the Armchair Expert podcast, Trainor revealed she had been using edibles to calm her nerves before her vocal cord surgery.

"I ate too many edibles, and I lost my mind and then panic disorder started, then I had panic attacks," the No singer shared.

Normally, she consumed 5 mg coffee beans, but one day, she mistakenly took two lollipops, each containing 25 mg of cannabis.

Trainor continued, "I took 50 milligrams on accident. I opened up a demon in my head."

"I was doing a puzzle and I stopped breathing and I was like, 'Oh Daryl,' My soul left my body and then it came back later and I was dry heaving all night. It was horrible," she added.

The Dear Future Husband crooner recovered at home with the support of her husband and best friend, she added, "My best friend and my husband sat in bed with me all night and I was like, 'Just make sure I don't die when I close my eyes,' And we watched like Pixar all night."

Ryan Reynolds talks 'emotional yet interesting' gig with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds talks 'emotional yet interesting' gig with Hugh Jackman
Tom Cruise 'abandons' daughter for his holy links
Tom Cruise 'abandons' daughter for his holy links
Jennifer Lopez plots revenge after Ben Affleck got lots of ‘money out of her'
Jennifer Lopez plots revenge after Ben Affleck got lots of ‘money out of her'
Camila Cabello talks about 'self-compassion' after dropping 'C,XOXO'
Camila Cabello talks about 'self-compassion' after dropping 'C,XOXO'
Jennifer Lopez album price cut as Ben Affleck divorce talk heats up
Jennifer Lopez album price cut as Ben Affleck divorce talk heats up
Blackpink's Jennie issues apology committing illegal act
Blackpink's Jennie issues apology committing illegal act
Ariana Grande drops sweet comments after brother's surgery
Ariana Grande drops sweet comments after brother's surgery
Scarlett Johansson piles praise on ‘charismatic' costar Channing Tatum
Scarlett Johansson piles praise on ‘charismatic' costar Channing Tatum