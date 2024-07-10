Jon Bon Jovi announces heartbreaking news about his mother Carol

Jon Bon Jovi's mother Carol A. Bongiovi passed away at 83.

The rock legend shared the news with PEOPLE via a statement in which he shared that his mom died on July 9, just three days short of her 84th birthday.

"Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed," he issued a statement on behalf of his family, adding that she breathed her last at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, N.J.

Carol was not only the founder of Jon’s band's fan club, but also had several other businesses.

In 1958, she was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959, where she served her country and also met her future husband John Bongiovi, Sr., as per the outlet.

The couple later moved to Sayreville, N.J., where she and her husband raised their family and resided in Holmdel, N.J. until her death.

Back in 2020, Jon gave a shout out to his parents for giving him "the ability to make his dream a reality."

“Even if you truly weren’t any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it," he said. "As I got older I realized that was a great gift that I got from my folks,” he told Big Issue at the time.