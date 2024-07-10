 
Queen Camilla celebrates major milestone at Clarence House

Queen Camilla hosted community volunteers, authors and supporters to celebrate the 30 years milestone

July 10, 2024

Queen Camilla celebrated a major milestone at Clarence House amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

The palace shared videos and photos of Camilla on its social media handles and tweeted, “Celebrating 30 years of the National Literacy Trust!”

The post further reads, the NLT supports families with young children to help develop the vital literacy skills they need to get the most out of life.

As Patron of the charity, the Queen hosted community volunteers, authors and supporters to celebrate the thirty-year milestone at Clarence House.

The NLT’s volunteers, or literacy champions, are located in communities across the UK and work to show that literacy is for everyone through fun events and activities.

The NLT also tweeted saying, “This morning, 60 Literacy Champions joined the royal family at Clarence House for a reception hosted by our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen.”

It further said, “Celebrating 30 years of championing literacy, we've inspired 5 million children and worked with 17,000 schools. We (love) our 1,000 volunteers!”

