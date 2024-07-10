Lisa Kudrow disagrees with Jennifer Aniston over 'Friends' live audience

Lida Kudrow set the record straight after Jennifer Aniston talked about her annoyance with Friends live audience.

Last month, during Variety’s Actors on Actors segment, the 55-year-old actress sat with Quinta Brunson.

“Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed… She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny,’” she recounted while speaking of Lisa’s Phoebe Buffay character on the NBC series.

Contradictory to Jennifer’s remark, Lisa now tells Entertainment Tonight that that wasn’t the case.

“No, that’s not exactly … no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long,” she clarified.

The 60-year-old actress further added, “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else.”

Lisa wasn’t the only co star Jennifer talked about as she had also teared up while talking about Matthew Perry, who died in October 2023.

She further revealed how she’s still in contact with her co-stars, saying, "And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court [Courteney Cox] last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really - it's a family forever."