Here’s why Prince Harry is reluctant to expose more Royal secrets

Prince Harry has seemingly decided against publishing his second book even though his memoir Spare, chronicling his life in the Royal family, was a best-selling book.



According to Duke of Sussex’s own statement, he might have stopped from writing the second edition of the explosive autobiography due to a key reason.

In his statement to The Telegraph, the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet said that he knows if he spills more secrets of the Royal family, they will not forgive him.

Sharing he had enough material to write two books, Harry revealed why he is not going for the second one, "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know,” he added.

“Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

However, it did not really help him make amends with the Royals as they were left enraged after his first book hit the market.

Speaking on the matter, a royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror, "Harry's visit to the UK has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother.”

“[William] says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists. There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening."