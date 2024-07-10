Prince Harry issues first emotional statement amid Pat Tillman award backlash

Prince Harry has issued his first emotional statement after receiving an exciting news from UK amid backlash over Pat Tillman award.



Archie and Lilibet doting father released the statement after reports that a 64-strong squad, made up of 60 competitors and four reserves, has been named as Team UK for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler in February.

The Mirror shared Prince Harry’s statement which reads, “Congratulations to those selected for Team UK for our first-ever Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler next February.

“Team UK will join over 500 competitors from across 20 nations in this groundbreaking event that expands the range and profile of winter adaptive sports.”

He further said, “These games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges like alpine skiing, snowboarding and skeleton, as well as providing a truly memorable experience for their families.”

“We’re excited to see their passion, determination, and resilience on full display as they take on this new chapter", Harry’s statement concludes.

King Charles younger son has received massive backlash over his nomination for Pat Tillman award, being held tomorrow July 11.