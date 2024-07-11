 
Billie Eilish, Finneas open up about the biggest arguments they had

Billie Eilish and Finneas opened up about their biggest arguments while making their new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft

July 11, 2024

Billie Eilish and Finneas opened up about disagreements they had while making former’s new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus.

The 22-year-old singer began at length by admitting, “He’s a lot of times barefoot, a lot of the times in very filthy shoes, my face is right there. And actually we filmed so much in making the album that almost all the footage is his feet and then me.”

In regards to another conflict during the album-recording process, Finneas revealed, “I think the longest, biggest argument was during a period of transition in maybe both of our lives where we were just trying to be kind of honest. To give [Billie] credit, I was very much high and mighty about, like, ‘You’re not being honest or authentic enough.”

According to Mail Online, it is pertinent to mention that Finneas also added that he learnt a lot from being too “egocentric” in that process.

During the Hot Ones Versus show, the siblings ate increasingly spicy vegan chicken wings, which caused them both to get progressively sweaty and tear up.

Furthermore, Billie and Finneas also took turns answering questions about their childhood fears. They both have previously opened up about arguing while making their third studio album together.

While telling Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe in May, Finneas recalled that both of have had clashes and how Billie was willing to be in their songwriting sessions, “I was like, ‘Subject-wise, I’m not being led into what you’re actually feeling, and I think that there are real guards up.”

According to Billboard, the siblings had a boiling point when Finneas temporarily felt like he no longer wanted to make music.

Finneas also recalled that Eilish often remained elusive about the meaning of each of her songs, and he advised her to 'say how you feel' when explaining the context behind her lyrics.

