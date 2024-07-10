Savannah Chrisley weighs in on why Father's Day 'gets harder' for her

Savannah Chrisley just got candid about how she celebrated Father’s Day this year.

On Tuesday’s episode of the 26-year-old media personality’s podcast, Unlocked, she revealed how it felt like visiting her dad, Todd Chrisley, in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum noted, “I was there Saturday and Sunday — it was awesome.”

She continued, “It was just me so we got a lot of time to catch up. I love my one-on-one time, but also, we get to have really intentional conversations.”

Savannah also explained how she reflects on the life she had before both her parents were imprisoned for tax evasion and tries to have an open dialogue.

“I find myself reflecting on a lot of things in life, and things as a kid, and we get to have conversations that I feel like we've needed to have for a really long time,” she admitted.

The former Masked Singer contestant also expressed her sentiments over how hard it is to say goodbye, stating, “I used to say I think it'd get easier as time goes on, but I think that's a lie,” adding, “I think I was lying to myself to make myself feel better. It does get harder.”