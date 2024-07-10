Photo: Kim Kardashian teases 'broke' Kanye West as she flaunts finances: Report

Kim Kardashian is seemingly being ostentatious ever since her former husband Kanye West asked her to help him with finances.

For those unversed, the controversial, who is reportedly going broke, made a desperate plea to the SKIMS founder to help him with finances.

Previously, a mole squealed to In Touch Weekly about Bianca Censori’s husband, "Having to admit to her that things are not as great as he likes to pretend is rock bottom for him, the only thing lower is going broke, so he’s had to humble himself and ask her for help."

At that time, the insider also established that thanks to her flourishing business Kim "can charter a private jet or stretch limo service at the snap of a finger."

As per a new insider privy to the same outlet shared that the mother of four “gets a huge rush out of throwing money around these days.”

They even claimed that the A-listed star sees herself among the “new high-roller crowd” in the future, and so is flaunting her new finances, which makes her more confident.

“She’s even started copying their spending habits and is investing in absurdly expensive art and collectibles. She used to online shop for clothes when she couldn’t sleep, but now she makes bids on high-priced auctions, which she loves to brag about to her rich friends,” the source added.

“She’s even talking about wanting to buy herself a private island, she seems hell bent on burning through her bank balance, spending money is the only thing bringing her happiness lately,” they concluded.