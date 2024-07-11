Travis Kelce rants about the cost behind keeping Taylor Swift around

Travis Kelce reveals cost behind Taylor Swift’s suite at Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce has hinted that he's spent millions of dollars on popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.



The Kansas City Chiefs player was discussing the astronomical prices with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle during an episode of Netflix’s Receiver.

“They’re f****** three million dollars,” Kelce, 34, said of the private box at the Super Bowl which he got for his family and friends, including Swift, also 34.

Kittle revealed that he has a good contract in reference to his five-year $75 million deal in 2020 but decided it wasn't worth it after disclosing that his family was planning to sit in the stands.



“It’s just like, ‘You guys are gonna be fine,'” the tight end, 30, joked about his family.

He also noted that teammate Christian McCaffrey was able to bag a 'nice deal' after going back and forth about getting one for his now-wife, Olivia Culpo.

Page Six reported that Kelce seemingly got a suite at the last minute as his mom, Donna Kelce, revealed a week before the Super Bowl that she was planning to watch from 'the stands' because VIP boxes were in the 'multimillions.'

Kelce has hinted at his discomfort on 'losing all this money' on suits during an earlier New Heights podcast as well.

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he joked.

For what it's worth, the Cruel Summer songstress was also joined by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, as well as the entire Kelce family— including Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed to cheer for Travis.

Taylor’s pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Lana Del Rey and Keleigh and Miles Teller were also there cheering for the Chiefs.

However, Kelce has made over $75 million throughout his career and is expected to make an additional $34.25 million over the next two seasons— which is exclusive of any of his lucrative brand deals or income from his hit podcast.