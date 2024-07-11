'House of Beckhams' rained on David, Victoria's big anniversary plans

David and Victoria Beckham didn’t think their 25th wedding anniversary would be stained by past affairs.

According to Life & Style, the celebrity couple may have flown to Sardinia on July 4, but they couldn’t escape the judgements that stemmed from The House of Beckhams, a book by investigative journalist Tom Bower in which he dissected their lives and past controversies.

“Days before their anniversary, 'House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power' came out. It dredges up his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos,” the source recounted, speaking of David’s rumored flame with his ex assistant.

Claiming that’s the last thing they wanted, “especially on the heels of their Netflix documentary,” the insider added that the book “put a damper on their anniversary.”

Tom made strong claims in his book like the strained relationship between Meghan Markle and Victoria, and also said that the fashion designer “slapped” David when she found out about his alleged affair.

“Once the show was over they disappeared into their chalet….as everyone drifted off, one journalist looked through the Beckhams’ chalet window. Posh was slapping Beckham hard on his face. Beckham, famous for his ‘short fuse’, did not retaliate,” he had written.