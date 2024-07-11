Ryan Reynolds breaks down his favourite Taylor Swift song

What is Ryan Reynolds' favourite Taylor Swift song?

Ryan Reynolds has finally revealed his favorite Taylor Swift song which also has a personal significance.



The 47-year-old actor spilled the bean on favourite song during a guessing game with his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy published by Variety on Wednesday, July 10.

“I mean, come on,” Reynolds teased when Variety asked Jackman and Levy to guess his favorite song by 34-year-old singer.

Revealing his favorite track as Betty, he added that he is in his Folklore and Evermore era.

The song, which features on Swift’s Grammy award-winning 2020 album Folklore, name checks three of Reynolds and wife Blake Lively’s children: Betty, 4, Inez, 7, and James, 9.

Jackman and Levy incorrectly guessed Reynolds’ favorite track, though the Deadpool & Wolverine director came close.

Levy guessed 'Gorgeous', which features on Swift’s Reputation album and features a voice cameo from Reynolds and Lively’s eldest child, James.

Jackman, meanwhile, was adamant the answer was We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, noting that Reynolds 'sang it to him on the very last day of the shoot.

“You sang that to me in my face,” Jackman addressed Reynolds directly.

Betty marked the first time Betty’s name was revealed to the public.

Reynolds, Lively and three of their four children have been spotted at several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. The stars attended back-to-back concerts in Madrid on May 29 and May 30.