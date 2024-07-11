 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds breaks down his favourite Taylor Swift song

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are really good friends

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2024

What is Ryan Reynolds favourite Taylor Swift song?
What is Ryan Reynolds' favourite Taylor Swift song?

Ryan Reynolds has finally revealed his favorite Taylor Swift song which also has a personal significance.

The 47-year-old actor spilled the bean on favourite song during a guessing game with his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy published by Variety on Wednesday, July 10.

“I mean, come on,” Reynolds teased when Variety asked Jackman and Levy to guess his favorite song by 34-year-old singer.

Revealing his favorite track as Betty, he added that he is in his Folklore and Evermore era.

 The song, which features on Swift’s Grammy award-winning 2020 album Folklore, name checks three of Reynolds and wife Blake Lively’s children: Betty, 4, Inez, 7, and James, 9.

Jackman and Levy incorrectly guessed Reynolds’ favorite track, though the Deadpool & Wolverine director came close.

Levy guessed 'Gorgeous', which features on Swift’s Reputation album and features a voice cameo from Reynolds and Lively’s eldest child, James.

Jackman, meanwhile, was adamant the answer was We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, noting that Reynolds 'sang it to him on the very last day of the shoot.

“You sang that to me in my face,” Jackman addressed Reynolds directly.

Betty marked the first time Betty’s name was revealed to the public.

Reynolds, Lively and three of their four children have been spotted at several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. The stars attended back-to-back concerts in Madrid on May 29 and May 30.

Prince Harry lawyers explain why he deleted messages about 'Spare'
Prince Harry lawyers explain why he deleted messages about 'Spare'
Kris Jenner reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner reveals her wedding plans with boyfriend Corey Gamble
Jury formation of 'Rust' trial may go in Alec Baldwin favour
Jury formation of 'Rust' trial may go in Alec Baldwin favour
Prince William goes against King Charles to make major decision
Prince William goes against King Charles to make major decision
Larsa Pippen backs Teresa Giudice after Photoshop fail
Larsa Pippen backs Teresa Giudice after Photoshop fail
Alexandra Daddario expecting rainbow baby after previous loss
Alexandra Daddario expecting rainbow baby after previous loss
Jason Statham lands major project opposite David Harbour
Jason Statham lands major project opposite David Harbour
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kids beg them to stay together amid divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kids beg them to stay together amid divorce