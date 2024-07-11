Royal expert makes shocking claims about Prince Harry, Prince William reconciliation

Prince Harry and Prince William are unlikely to make amends as the Prince of Wales wants the Duke to make a proper public statement.

Amid reports that Prince William has banned Prince Harry from returning to the Royal family, a former royal staffer has revealed the chances of a royal reconciliation.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, the royal staffer, Grant Harrold, claimed that William wants Harry to make a public apology for his comments he penned in his explosive memoir Spare.

However, Harrold noted that he doubts that a reconciliation between King Charles and Princess Diana’s sons would ever occur, stating "some families never patch things up."

"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir ‘Spare’] was a mistake," Grant Harrold shared.

"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he added. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is.”

“Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."