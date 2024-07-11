50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy deletes Instagram post assault allegations

50 Cent's ex Daphne Joy deleted a shocking March Instagram post in which she accused him of rape and domestic violence, during the rapper’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against her.

The 49-year-old In Da Club rapper launched a lawsuit against his former partner in May, after she made the allegations in a lengthy post, in which she claimed that he was an absent father.

According to Daily Mail, Joy stated, "We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned."

She continued by alleging, “Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on.”

It is pertinent to mention that according to a source claimed by TMZ, Daphne reportedly deleted the allegation post in order to restore harmony with the him for the sake of their son. Moreover, the Power producer also removed his posts about Daphne.

Daily Mail also reported that there have been an online battle going on between the pair after the music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones alleged in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Diddy that Joy was a sex worker who had been paid by the Bad Boy Records founder.

In response, Joy denied the lawsuit’s claim that she was a sex worker and branded it as ‘character assassination.’

On the behalf of Daily Mail, Jackson's representative released a statement while denying the accusations, "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire."

Furthermore, 50 cents adds that the most recent false and baseless accusations made by Daphne has led him to seek the custody of his son in order to keep him in a safe environment.