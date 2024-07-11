 
Lady Gaga 'not in senses' as Michael Polansky 'controls' her: Source

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first sparked romance rumours in 2019

July 11, 2024

Photo: Lady Gaga not in senses as Michael Polansky controls her: Source
Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend Michael Polansky is reportedly not the best choice for her.

As fans will know, the songstress recently raised eyebrows when rumours surfaced on the internet regarding her marriage with Michael and their first pregnancy.

However, the musician quickly took to TikTok and denied such rampant rumours.

Following this, an insider privy to In Touch Weekly recently noted that in the posted clip “she hasn’t addressed the rumors that she’s getting married next.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been dating since December 2019, but as per this source “her friends are hoping she doesn’t take the next step because they don’t really like Michael.”

“They believe that he’s a total control freak and it’s taken a toll on her emotional well-being. He’s not good for her,” they explained.

Elaborating further on her beau, who has allegedly also become “her best friend,” the source pointed out, “When Gaga is in love, her whole life revolves around her guy.”

As per the findings of the outlet, the 46-year-old techpreneur and philanthropist “has charmed her management team and seems to like being in control of her life and career.”

“She rarely has a moment alone,” added the source and concluded by claiming that all “her friends hope she comes to her senses soon. No one thinks she’s going to spend the rest of her life with this guy.”

