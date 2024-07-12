Singer Callista Clark engaged to 'American Idol's Garrett Jacobs

Callista Clark and Garrett Jacobs candidly talked about their love story.



In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the 20-year-old singer opened up about her engagement to the American Idol alum.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got engaged after secretly dating for last three years.

Clark told the outlet, “We wanted to be very intentional and keep our relationship private.”

She continued, “When we got to the point where we wanted to announce that we were engaged, we wanted that to be the first time people knew that we were officially dating the whole time.”

The couple went on to their first date in November 2021, “I was playing the Grand Ole Opry and I invited him to come backstage with me. We went to the movies after that. So that was our first date,” recalled Clark.

The It’s Cause I Am singer revealed that she has been following Jacobs since his American Idol days, she said, “I followed (Jacobs) actually when he was on American Idol…. because I thought he was cute.”

Clark and Jacob had an intimate engagement celebration with their family, Jacob said, “I laid (the rose petals) all out in this nice open field and after I went and popped a question, I brought her back to the house, and we all had a nice dinner with our families and everything. It honestly couldn’t have gone any more perfect than it did.”