Meghan Markle's jam left Prince Harry in a sticky situation

Prince Harry appears to have found himself in something of a sticky situation, and its to do with the recent backlash he’s been receiving for the ESPN nomination.

Claims about it all have been brought to light by Arwa Mahdawi from The Guardian.

She started by saying, “While Meghan has had her hands full with homemade jam, her husband seems to have found himself in something of a sticky situation.”

“The Duke of Sussex is now facing a backlash after being nominated for the Pat Tillman award for service at the 2024 ESPYs, a sports-themed awards show hosted by the cable network ESPN.”

For those unversed, this award is named after an American football player who got killed as a result of friendly fire after turning down millions in contracts.

Last year the award went to the NFL team Buffalo Bills after they saved Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac episode on the field.

This year though its slated to go to Prince Harry, for his work with the Invictus Games.