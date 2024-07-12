 
Few minutes of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' blows away audience mind

Fans are over the moon on a few parts of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' screened

July 12, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release on July 26. However, an initial part of the film was shown to the audience, and they were blown away.

This comes on the promotional tour in Shanghai, China, where thirty-five minutes of the film was screened as Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy hyped up the film.

Fans meanwhile share their reaction to the footage on social media in droves.

"No joke, I'm struggling to find any negatives," one user penned. 

"Despite the Fox merger, this feels like a straight-up continuation from Deadpool 2 story and tone-wise. Nothing has been toned back, all the comedy hit, and the action was beautiful," he continued.

Another added, "The timeline might cook me for that but Shawn Levy actually got that sauce oh my god," noting, "I am in disbelief."

"Only in 40 Mins he cooked so much. The other 90 Mins is Gon send me in Heaven," a third added.

"We were invited to an early footage screening of #DeadpoolAndWolverine and here's our initial reaction," adding, "DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE (2024) "Just wow! From the gritty yet groovy opening scene to the nail-biting montage of what's to come," CinemaBravo tweeted.

