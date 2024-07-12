When Princess Diana channeled inner kid, made Prince William go 'bright red'

Princess Diana once pranked Prince William with a surprise visit from one of his favourite celebrities.

The former Princess of Wales organized a private meeting between Prince William and Cindy Crawford after finding posters of the model in his room.

Speaking about Princess Diana's child-like nature, Prince Harry recalled happy moments with his late mum.

"That sort of childish, fun element really came out when she was spending time with us," he said on Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. "Our mother was a total kid through and through... All I can hear is her laugh in my head. That sort of crazy laugh of where there was just pure happiness shown on her face."

In the same documentary, William, too, recalled his interaction with Cindy Crawford, admitting he went bright red.



The Prince of Wales revealed: "I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall," he recalled in the documentary. "And I went bright red and didn’t know what to say and sort of fumbled and I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck. But that was a very funny memory."

