Prince Harry brings Meghan Markle for ESPYs, gets nod from Serena Williams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to accept a special award.

The Duke of Sussex graced the carpet of 2024 ESPY Awards as he braced up to accept Pat Tillman Award for his services in sports.

Joining him in a sleek white gown was Meghan, as she walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 11.

The event was hosted by tennis star Serena Williams, who branded the couple true ‘royalty.’

She said: "It's well, actually only pretty often that I get to be in a room with actual royalty, and tonight is no exception," Williams said. "Prince Harry and Meghan are here. Let's give it up for them."

"But please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight," she continued. "Because this is my night, and I don't want to be overshadowed by the accusations that you guys are taking up too much oxygen, okay?’” She quipped.



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

