King Charles honours Prince William as Harry accepts Pat Tillman Award

King Charles says, “It is a privilege to share your love for this special land"

July 12, 2024

King Charles has apparently honored his elder son Prince William hours before Prince Harry accepted Pat Tillman Award.

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated 25 years of Senedd Cymru, home to the Welsh Parliament.

In his speech for the 25th anniversary of the Senedd, King Charles says, “The Queen and I are so delighted to join you today as we mark this significant milestone in our history – the twenty-fifth anniversary of Welsh devolution.

During his speech, the monarch also honoured Prince William.

King Charles says, “It is a privilege to share your love for this special land.

“It has given me great pleasure to see my son’s relationship with this special land continue, including returning only this week to Anglesey - Ynys Môn – a place which I know means so much to him.”

The King issued his statement as Prince Harry officially received the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ESPYs Thursday night.

